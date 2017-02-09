Donaldsonville awaits decision from FEMA on qualifying for federal help

The mayor of Donaldsonville said he's waiting on FEMA to see if his hard hit city will qualify for federal help.

Homeowners lucky enough to still have homes were out trying to repair them.

Utility crews worked on restoring phone service to the historic district of the city.

"Everyone inside the city limits of Donaldsonville has power restored," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said. "The cleanup is still going on. There are still families that are waiting to see if FEMA is going to come into the area to help with rebuilding their homes."

Donaldsonville by itself did not reach the minimum damage threshold for FEMA assistance. Sullivan is hoping the city will be lumped in with the damage throughout the rest of the state, so that his citizens can receive federal help.

"With the governor declaring Louisiana a disaster because of the tornado, what happened in New Orleans and the other areas, when you put them all together, we have reached the threshold where FEMA can come in and give us some assistance," Sullivan added.

He stated that in addition to the homes that were completely wiped out by the tornado, the city still has another 60 or so that were damaged but can be repaired.

Many of the old homes were not covered by insurance.

