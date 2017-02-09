Coroner says bones found on Mississippi River levee are NOT human

The coroner reports bones found on the Mississippi River levee late Thursday afternoon are not human.

The Baton Rouge Police Department roped off an area of the levee across from Riverside Towing, south of the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino, to investigate the discovery.

A crime scene team and the coroner were dispatched to the scene around 4:45 p.m.

Constable Reggie Brown said his chief of operations, Capt. Ganiyo Jimoh, was driving home when someone flagged him down to report seeing possible human remains. The constable's office then contacted BRPD.

