Tigers place 5 on Preseason All-SEC Teams

LSU second baseman Cole Freeman and outfielder Antoine Duplantis have been named to the SEC Coaches Pre-season All-SEC first team.

Freeman finished the season with a .329 average for the Tigers. He hit seven doubles, three triples and one home run. In his junior season, Freeman scored 46 runs and stole 26 bases.

Duplantis hit .327 last year with nine doubles, five triples, two home runs, 39 RBI, 45 runs and 13 stolen bases.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson, outfielder Greg Deichmann and starting pitcher Alex Lange were named to the second team.

Robertson hit .324 last season, while Deichmann hit 11 home runs and added 57 RBI.

In 2016, Lange started 17 games, posting an 8-4 mark and a 3.79 ERA in 111.2 innings of work. He struck out 125 batters, while limiting opponents to a .226 batting average.

First Team

C: Mike Rivera, Florida

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Cole Freeman, LSU

SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Alex Faedo, Florida

SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

RP: Tyler Johnson, South Carolina

Second Team

C: Jason Delay, Vanderbilt

1B: JJ Schwarz, Florida

2B: Tate Blackman, Ole Miss

SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

OF: Luke Bonfield, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Alex Destino, South Carolina

SP: Alex Lange, LSU

SP: Tanner Houck, Missouri

RP: Matt Ruppenthal, Vanderbilt

LSU was picked by the coaches to win the SEC west and are co-favorites with Florida to win the SEC championship.

