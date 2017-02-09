Tigers place 5 on Preseason All-SEC Teams

LSU second baseman Cole Freeman and outfielder Antoine Duplantis have been named to the SEC Coaches Pre-season All-SEC first team.
Freeman finished the season with a .329 average for the Tigers. He hit seven doubles, three triples and one home run. In his junior season, Freeman scored 46 runs and stole 26 bases.
Duplantis hit .327 last year with nine doubles, five triples, two home runs, 39 RBI, 45 runs and 13 stolen bases.
Shortstop Kramer Robertson, outfielder Greg Deichmann and starting pitcher Alex Lange were named to the second team.
Robertson hit .324 last season, while Deichmann hit 11 home runs and added 57 RBI.
In 2016, Lange started 17 games, posting an 8-4 mark and a 3.79 ERA in 111.2 innings of work. He struck out 125 batters, while limiting opponents to a .226 batting average.
First Team
C: Mike Rivera, Florida
1B: Evan White, Kentucky
2B: Cole Freeman, LSU
SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida
SP: Alex Faedo, Florida
SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt
RP: Tyler Johnson, South Carolina
Second Team
C: Jason Delay, Vanderbilt
1B: JJ Schwarz, Florida
2B: Tate Blackman, Ole Miss
SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU
3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss
OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU
OF: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State
OF: Luke Bonfield, Arkansas
DH/UTL: Alex Destino, South Carolina
SP: Alex Lange, LSU
SP: Tanner Houck, Missouri
RP: Matt Ruppenthal, Vanderbilt
LSU was picked by the coaches to win the SEC west and are co-favorites with Florida to win the SEC championship.
