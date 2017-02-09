Sen. Dan Claitor to push for Sen. Troy Brown's expulsion

Louisiana State Sen. Dan Claitor said he plans to introduce a resolution Monday to expel Sen. Troy Brown from the state Senate, WAFB Legislative Correspondent Kevin Frey reports.

The move would come as a special legislative session to address the state’s budget shortfall gets underway Monday.

Claitor said he has heard from constituents who are “appalled” by the allegations against Brown, Frey reported. Brown recently pleaded ‘no contest’ to two charges of domestic abuse.

If an expulsion hearing is held, Brown would be provided with due process rights and his case would be brought before the entire Senate. Brown would be able to present a defense and have a lawyer present. It would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate to expel him. Claitor added he believes he has the votes needed for an expulsion, Frey reported.

Brown has said he would fight any efforts to oust him. He is represented by attorney Jill Craft, who could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Senate rules also allow for a less serious form of discipline including censure and expulsion.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.