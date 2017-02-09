Trial date set for mother charged in toddler's 2014 death, plea deal rejected

A trial date has been set for a mother facing a murder charge in the death of her 2-year-old daughter after she reportedly rejected a plea deal offered by the prosecution.

Court officials reported Candice Smith, 23, of Baton Rouge, will go to trial on March 6. She is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2014 death of Da’Laijah Smith.

Officials added Smith was offered a deal to plead guilty to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence, but she rejected it.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said she admitted to "forcefully pushing" the child, causing her to fall and hit her head against a shower wall.

The autopsy showed the child suffered blunt force injuries of the stomach, throat, head and neck with rib fractures.

