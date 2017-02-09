LSU baseball picked to win the West; co-favorites for the SEC championship

The baseball Tigers are the unanimous pick to win the 2017 SEC Western Division.

LSU and Florida were voted co-favorites to win the SEC baseball championship by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Tigers open the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. against Air Force in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Eastern Division

1. Florida (10) – 70

2. South Carolina (4) – 61

3. Vanderbilt – 52

T4. Georgia – 29

T4. Kentucky – 29

6. Tennessee – 20

7. Missouri – 12

Western Division

1. LSU (13) – 72

2. Texas A&M (1) – 55

3. Ole Miss – 51

4. Mississippi State – 36

5. Arkansas – 27

T6. Alabama – 16

T6. Auburn – 16

SEC Champion: Florida (6), LSU (6), South Carolina (2)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.