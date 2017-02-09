LSU baseball picked to win the West; co-favorites for the SEC championship

The baseball Tigers are the unanimous pick to win the 2017 SEC Western Division.
LSU and Florida were voted co-favorites to win the SEC baseball championship by the league’s 14 head coaches.
The Tigers open the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. against Air Force in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Eastern Division
1. Florida (10) – 70
2. South Carolina (4) – 61
3. Vanderbilt – 52
T4. Georgia – 29
T4. Kentucky – 29
6. Tennessee – 20
7. Missouri – 12
Western Division
1. LSU (13) – 72
2. Texas A&M (1) – 55
3. Ole Miss – 51
4. Mississippi State – 36
5. Arkansas – 27
T6. Alabama – 16
T6. Auburn – 16
SEC Champion: Florida (6), LSU (6), South Carolina (2)
