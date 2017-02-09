CAUGHT: Man wanted after allegedly firing shot at victim over security deposit dispute arrested

A man who was wanted for allegedly firing at a vehicle as the driver was headed away from him was arrested Tuesday, February 21.

Authorities say Kofi Lewis, 36, was arrested by the Louisiana State Police Apprehension Task Force after receiving information from a Crime Stoppers tip. He was arrested in the 3400 block of Alliquippa St. in Baton Rouge.

Investigators say Lewis met with the victim on January 12 to talk about a security deposit on a rental property.

They added Lewis got angry when he was told he couldn’t get the deposit back and as the victim was driving away, that’s when Lewis allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot at the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the victim was not injured in the shooting. Officials added Lewis is prohibited from having a gun because of his lengthy criminal history.

He is charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

