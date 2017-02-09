RELATED STORIES: Investigation into alleged inmate abuse at Hunt Correctional

The Louisiana Department of Corrections has placed six corrections officers on administrative leave amid allegations of excessive forced used against an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Photographs of the inmate, identified as John Harrold, 34, of Thibodaux, appear to show injuries to his head, leg, and foot. Relatives of the inmate said they were sent the photographs by someone within the prison.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections said the investigation continues and would not comment on any specific allegations.

