Seafood Pasta from Boil & Roux

Ingredients:

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/8 cup of chopped green bell pepper

1/8 cup of chopped red bell pepper

1/8 cup of chopped yellow bell pepper

1/8 cup of yellow onions

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon of Tony Chacheres

2oz peeled crawfish tails

4oz peeled shrimp

10 oz cooked penne noodles

Directions:



-Heat nonskillet pan to medium/high heat

-Add butter to skittlet.

-Once butter is melted, combine all vegetables and add to skillet

-saute combination for 5 minutes or until vegetables are cooked

-Add crawfish tails and shrimp to skillet and cook for another five minutes

-Then, add heavy cream, Tony Chachere's and minced garlic

-Cook everything down for an additional 10 minutes and then add cooked penne pasta and mix evenly

-Serve and Enjoy!