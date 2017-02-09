Seafood Pasta from Boil & Roux - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Seafood Pasta from Boil & Roux

Ingredients:

1 cup of heavy whipping cream
1/8 cup of chopped green bell pepper
1/8 cup of chopped red bell pepper
1/8 cup of chopped yellow bell pepper
1/8 cup of yellow onions
1 teaspoon of minced garlic
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon of Tony Chacheres
2oz peeled crawfish tails
4oz peeled shrimp
10 oz cooked penne noodles

Directions:

-Heat nonskillet pan to medium/high heat

-Add butter to skittlet.

-Once butter is melted, combine all vegetables and add to skillet

-saute combination for 5 minutes or until vegetables are cooked

-Add crawfish tails and shrimp to skillet and cook for another five minutes

-Then, add heavy cream, Tony Chachere's and minced garlic

-Cook everything down for an additional 10 minutes and then add cooked penne pasta and mix evenly

-Serve and Enjoy!

