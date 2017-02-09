Woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly prostituting teen for drugs

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for human trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause report, Tiffany Michelle Schneider is accused of arranging sexual intercourse between the teen and an adult male in exchange for drugs.

The teen allegedly performed the sexual acts and was later treated at the New Orleans Children's Hospital. The father of the victim called police to report the incident as a sexual assault.

Because the alleged incident happened in Baton Rouge, the case is being investigated by the New Orleans Police Department.

Schneider, who is a Baton Rouge resident, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

