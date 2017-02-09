Body found submerged under I-55 identified as missing man

Officials confirm that the body of a missing man was found submerged under water.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Kerry Keating's body was recovered several weeks ago, but his identity was confirmed today.

Investigators asked the public for assistance to locate Keating after he was reported missing by family members.

Keating, 21, was a resident of Metairie and his vehicle was found abandoned on November 28, 2016 on I-55 South in LaPlace.

Officials say there was no sign of trauma to Keating's body.

