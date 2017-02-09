LSU introduces newly hired assistant coaches

A week after wrapping up a top 10 recruiting class, the LSU Tigers have now filled some spots on their coaching staff that immediately opened after National Signing Day.

LSU held a news conference Thursday morning to introduce the new hires.

With the start of LSU spring football practice quickly approaching in March, new head coach Ed Orgeron took steps to solidify his staff moving forward by adding both Tommy Robinson and Mickey Joseph as LSU assistants.

"Two wonderful men, two wonderful husbands, two great football coaches that have come to LSU," Orgeron said. "Extensive research on the guys we wanted to hire and we got the guys we want here at LSU to help build championship football teams."

"I've been coaching football teams for almost 35 years now and in 2013, I had the most fun I ever had coaching football was with Coach Orgeron and so, I can sit here and tell you a lot of things, but at the end of the day, the sell was Ed Orgeron," Robinson, said.

"LSU, top job in America," added Joseph. "When he gave me the call, it was, 'Yes,' not, 'What about anything else?' It was, 'Coach, I'm coming. I got your back. You know one thing. I'll be loyal to you. I'm going to do what you ask me to and it's all blood sweat and tears.' Like coach said before, we're family. We're brothers."

Joseph will be assigned to recruit the city of New Orleans. There have been some reports of high school football coaches working together to form a boycott against LSU after they were supposedly upset with the re-assignment, really the firing of assistant coach Jabbar Juluke, but Joseph said that such a boycott will not materialize. Joseph will also coach wide receivers.

Robinson will coach running backs and was named recruiting coordinator.

