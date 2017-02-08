EBRSO: Shell gas station on Coursey robbed at gunpoint

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials, the Shell gas station on Coursey Blvd. near Sherwood was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Officials say two male suspects were involved and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The suspects are described as black males, both wearing masks. One was wearing blue jeans and the other camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

