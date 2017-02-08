Restaurant bans Baton Rouge judge after allegations surface he used racial slurs

A Baton Rouge District judge has been banned from a local eatery after allegedly launching racial slurs at a woman during an argument inside the business.

A sign outside Sammy’s Grill on Highland Rd. says welcome, but as of Wednesday evening, the establishment has banned one of its regulars, Baton Rouge judge Michael Erwin.

Kaneitra Johnson, the alleged victim, posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she was shaken up after the altercation. Johnson said Erwin called her the “N-word” twice during the heated exchange over a seat at the popular restaurant.

It ended with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office being called out, but no one was arrested. Reports say Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with others in the restaurant, who say they did not hear the conversation and could not confirm hearing any racial slurs.

9News reached out to the owner of Sammy’s and while he did not want to appear on camera, a manager at the business confirmed the ban was in place, saying, “We don’t want Mr. Erwin’s business.”

Johnson was scheduled to do an interview at the WTQT radio station Wednesday evening. 9News was set to be there, but just 30 minutes before the show started, Johnson told hosts she had changed her mind, saying she preferred to speak with her attorney first.

9News also reached out to Judge Erwin, who at this time has not commented on the story. Erwin was first elected in 1991 and was just re-elected to a new six-year term in 2014.

