98-year-old woman's home spared by tornado

Powerful tornadoes hit many people hard Tuesday, including parishes already facing a cleanup effort after the August 2016 flood. In Donaldsonville is another reminder of the tornado that ripped through Ascension Parish and a woman who’s counting her blessings.

Homes on St. Patrick and Albert Streets sit knocked off their foundations. Debris is stacked in the yards of homes without roofs, but jammed between all the rubble, is a pristine, yellow house. It belongs to 98-year-old, Daisy Eames.

Eames says the tornado that made its way through her neighborhood, Tuesday morning. "I heard a boom, boom and then I realized that the tornado had hit," she said.

The long time Donaldsonville resident was sitting at her dining room table when the twister tore through homes to the left and right of her. Besides a missing garage and shed, she and her home are unscathed.

"So it was the Lord that took care of me and spared me. I ain't thinking, I know," said Eames.

Known in town for her wit, charm, and excellent church attendance, it came as no surprise that concerned friends checked in on the woman who has lived in the same home for 33 years. Her younger sister, Wilhelmina Bailey, nervously made the trip from Baton Rouge to make sure her sister was unharmed.

"We just accept things we can't change and move from one day to the next, and just trust in the Lord that he will always watch over us," said Bailey.

Eames said it's her trust in the Lord that's gotten her this far. She said this isn't her first time being spared. About two years ago, her home had a close encounter with another tornado. She remembers riding out the storm inside her home.

"I was sitting right there in the chair and I could see the shingles falling on the ground," said Eames.

Eames said she’s happy her life wasn't changed by the storm, but continues to believe everything happens as it's intended.

"He could’ve not left me standing, but he did. He left my house standing here for a reason."

