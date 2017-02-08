LSVI hosts annual braille challenge in Baton Rouge

Winners in each division are, from left to right: Owen Delatte, Josiah Singleton, Brock Kaiser, Tianna Blandin, Baron Gilmore, Donavan Chasson, and Chloe Ashford (Source: LSVI)

It's not like a typical typewriter, but on Wednesday, the state's best visually impaired braille typists came to Baton Rouge and competed in the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired's (LSVI) annual braille challenge.

The typewriters create the raised lettering we see in braille, and some of these typists are blazingly fast. The LSVI director, Bobby Simpson, says it's also a great social get together.

“It's great competition, but it's also great to see the kids interact with one another. When they come here, everybody is visually impaired that's involved, so they know that. They don't have to worry about anything, so it's just a lot of fun,” said Simpson.

Winners in each division took home a trophy. These first place winners were Owen Delatte, Josiah Singleton, Brock Kaiser, Tianna Blandin, Baron Gilmore, Donavan Chasson, and Chloe Ashford.

