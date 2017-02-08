Baton Rouge contractor arrested on felony fraud charges, bond set at more than $500K

A recent McKinley High School graduate and former starting quarterback died Saturday afternoon from a gunshot wound.More >>
A recent McKinley High School graduate and former starting quarterback died Saturday afternoon from a gunshot wound.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.More >>
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies have booked an employee on drug and contraband charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.More >>
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies have booked an employee on drug and contraband charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
Lafayette Homicide Detectives have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after, authorities say, a married couple fatally shot a man after a drug deal gone bad.More >>
Lafayette Homicide Detectives have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after, authorities say, a married couple fatally shot a man after a drug deal gone bad.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
Reports say that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile early Sunday morning that appears to be a ballistic missile.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>