Baton Rouge contractor arrested on felony fraud charges, bond set at more than $500K

The owner of a contracting company in Baton Rouge has been arrested on multiple charges, including fraud.

Matthew Morris, who owns Complete Construction Contractors in Baton Rouge is currently behind bars in Ascension Parish.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Wednesday, February 8 after being arrested in Gonzales. His bond has been set at $635,000.

He is charged with residential contractor fraud over $1,500, misappropriation of payments over $1,000, theft of assets from an aged or disabled person over $1,500, filing or maintaining false public records, intent to injure, defraud, or deceive any insurance company or the Department of Insurance, and engaging in business of contracting without authority prohibited; penalty.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.