FEMA extends TSA program to March 11

FEMA announced the time allowed for victims of the August 2016 flood to remain in hotels has been extended, thanks to a request from Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is being extended to March 11.

"I am always inspired, but never surprised by the incredible resilience of the people of Louisiana. I appreciate FEMA's willingness to extend eligibility for this sheltering program because it means that those who need it most will continue to get much needed shelter assistance as they work toward the long process of rebuilding," said Edwards.

Eligible participants can stay in participating hotels and motels through the night of March 11, but must check out by the next day.

