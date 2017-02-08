Blood donors needed after tornadoes across the area

The Blood Center is in need of donors following Tuesday's tornadoes across southeast Louisiana.

Several area blood drives had to be cancelled due to severe weather, leaving The Blood Center with low supply levels for patients in the area.

"With the loss of collections arising from the severe weather events yesterday, the time to donate is now to insure we have adequate inventory levels on hand to meet an unexpected disaster," said Billy Weales, president and CEO of The Blood Center.

A three or more day supply of blood is needed to adequately prepare for hospital emergencies. Unexpected events, along with decreasing donations can severely impact transfusion demands.

"We need donors of all blood types, but especially O donors, as well as plasma and platelet donations. Medical procedures don't stop due to the weather and patients needing blood transfusions rely on donors to maintain a healthy blood supply," said Paul Adams, public relations manager for The Blood Center.

The Blood Center says while 60 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, less than 5 percent does. To maintain a healthy supply, the center must collect between 300 and 350 pints of blood per day.

Some facts about blood donation are listed below:

Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives

Donating blood is simple, safe, and easy

The donation process takes less than an hour

Someone is in need of blood every three seconds

For more information about blood donation, call 800-86-BLOOD, or visit thebloodcenter.org.

Suggested donation sites, in addition to The Blood Center's 12 fixed sites, are as follows:

Feb. 9: 12 - 6 p.m. Winn-Dixie, 401 N. Carrolton, New Orleans, LA 70119

Feb. 10: 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Harrah's New Orleans, 512 S. Peters, New Orleans, LA 70130

Feb. 11: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Baskin-Robbins with LifeSongs Radio, 3600 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065

Feb. 12: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. K of C 8615 St Cletus, 3600 Claire Avenue, Gretna, LA 70053

Feb. 13: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, 1st Floor, 1440 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Feb. 14: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Riverside Academy (Official Site), 332 Railroad Avenue, Reserve, LA 70084

Feb. 14 and 15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Norco Manufacturing Complex, Bloodmobile at Firehouse, 15536 River Road, Norco, LA 70079

Feb. 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Freeport-McMoRan Center, 1615 Poydras, 3rd Floor training room, New Orleans, LA 70112

Feb. 16: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. , Riverdale High School (Jefferson Parish, Louisiana), 240 Riverdale Dr., Metairie, LA 70121 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. , Charity School of Nursing, 450 S. Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70112 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. , West Jefferson Medical Center Auditorium, 1101 Medical Center Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072



