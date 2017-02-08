Blood donors needed after tornadoes across the area

Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
Proud graduates walked across the stage at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Friday. Southern University has nearly 700 candidates receiving their degrees this year.More >>
Proud graduates walked across the stage at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Friday. Southern University has nearly 700 candidates receiving their degrees this year.More >>
To the tune of pomp and circumstance, LSU graduated its largest class in the school history.More >>
To the tune of pomp and circumstance, LSU graduated its largest class in the school history.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has officially added five new officers to its staff.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has officially added five new officers to its staff.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>