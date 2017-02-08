BREC Zoo to host 'I Heart My Zoo Day' Valentine's Day extravagan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREC Zoo to host 'I Heart My Zoo Day' Valentine's Day extravaganza

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: BREC Zoo Source: BREC Zoo
Source: BREC Zoo Source: BREC Zoo
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is set to host "I Heart My Zoo Day" on Saturday, February 11.

This Valentine's Day extravaganza, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature Safari Ampitheater programs with some strange and amazing "birds and bees" facts as they apply to the animals. Animals enrichments will also take place throughout the day, along with special zookeeper chats.

Visitors will also be able to make a Valentine for their special person or animal. Regular zoo admission prices will apply.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly