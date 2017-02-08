BREC Zoo to host 'I Heart My Zoo Day' Valentine's Day extravaganza

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is set to host "I Heart My Zoo Day" on Saturday, February 11.

This Valentine's Day extravaganza, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature Safari Ampitheater programs with some strange and amazing "birds and bees" facts as they apply to the animals. Animals enrichments will also take place throughout the day, along with special zookeeper chats.

Visitors will also be able to make a Valentine for their special person or animal. Regular zoo admission prices will apply.

