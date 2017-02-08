Watson homeowners devastated by tornadoes

The City of Watson was crushed by the recent storms, especially a section of houses, mostly mobile homes, on Nan Wesley Rd.

Some homes were cut in half, others collapsed completely, and for some, it was all too familiar.

Marlon Reed, who lost his house in the August 2016 flood, was renting a mobile home on the street, only to get caught in Tuesday’s storm.

"I'm blessed really, just to be alive,” Reed said. “Felt something coming, and by the time I turned back, I was in the air. Got myself thrown up, and when I come down, I feel it on my side. I couldn't really see much."

Reed has some bumps and bruises, but other than that he’s okay. His three-year-old son was not in the area at the time, so he’s very thankful for that. The two of them will stay with Reed’s father until they find a new home.

Other residents in the area tell 9News they are gathering whatever possessions they can salvage. City crews were out on the roadways gathering debris and fixing power lines.

