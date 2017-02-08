White Oak Plantation bridal show set for March

Chef John Folse's White Oak Plantation has announced its annual bridal show will be held Sunday, March 5 at the White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge.

The event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Brides and their guests are invited to meet with local photographers, florists, boutiques, and many other wedding and bridal service providers.

Attendees will be able to tour the White Oak Plantation grounds while enjoying champagne and samplings of Chef Folse's specialty wedding menus. The latest bridal fashion trends, including bridal and bridesmaids gowns, will be showcased by Ashley Renee Bridal at 4 p.m.

Brides will also be able to register for door prizes, while one grand winner will receive a four-day, three-night honeymoon package at the Dreams Resort in Punta Cana, compliments of the resort and the Nannette Hoyt House of Travel in Baton Rouge. Airfare must be purchased separately. Participants must be present to win.

Admission to the event is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. Tickets purchased at the door will be $20 per person. White Oak Plantation is located at 17660 George O'Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge.

For more information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at 225-751-1882 or by email at jordanh@jfolse.com.

