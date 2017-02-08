Gov. Edwards heads to D.C. to lobby for more flood aid

Governor John Bel Edwards is heading to Washington, D.C. to lobby for additional flood relief money for Louisiana.

The state remains $2 billion short of the additional request to provide flood relief to more residents impacted by the floods in March and August of 2016. To date, Congress has approved $1.6 billion in relief. The governor's travel expenses are not being paid for by the taxpayers.

"Once again our state has faced another round of severe weather that has destroyed homes and communities, but we will rebuild. The recent tornadoes throughout south Louisiana have only added to the ongoing hardships our people are suffering from following the March and August floods. Now more than ever we need Congress to make the relief dollars available to help Louisiana so that the rebuilding process can continue. I will make this case to our congressional leaders this week, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to rebuild and help the people of Louisiana," said Edwards.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Edwards participated in a briefing with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and FEMA regarding the severe weather that struck Louisiana on Tuesday, February 7. FEMA teams are on the ground in south Louisiana and will begin preliminary assessments of the storm damage. Edwards also spoke with the White House to discuss the destruction caused by the seven tornadoes that affected Louisiana Tuesday.

In the fall of 2016, Edwards made five trips to D.C. to lobby for flood relief with the Louisiana Congressional Delegation. Those meetings resulted in two separate appropriations for disaster funding.

