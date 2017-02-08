Two Thibodaux men sought in ongoing kidnapping investigation

Louisiana State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating two men from Thibodaux in connection with an aggravated kidnapping that occurred on February 1.

Jeffrey Slack Sr., 45, and Jeffrey Slack Jr., 20, are wanted by LSP in relation to this kidnapping.

The incident, which happened in Thibodaux, began when a victim from Lafayette was allegedly taken hostage by the Slacks and four other men on February 2. The victim was taken to a home in Thibodaux, where he was allegedly restrained and beaten overnight. Officials say the victim was then brought to St. John the Baptist Parish, where Sheriff's Office deputies became aware of the situation. Deputies immediately began an investigation and contacted LSP for assistance.

As a result of the investigation, four people were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping. The following suspects were booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail in LaPlace:

Erin D. Carter, 32, of LaPlace

Jordan A. Jackson, 26, of Schriever

Daron D. Nolan, 21, of Thibodaux

Herbert L. Woolens, 19, of Monroe

LSP has issued warrants for the arrest of Jeffrey Slack Jr., on an aggravated second degree battery charge, and for Jeffrey Slack Sr. for principal to aggravated kidnapping. Both warrants are in Lafourche Parish. Jeffrey Slack Jr. is also wanted in St. John the Baptist Parish for aggravated kidnapping.

Both suspects should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information should notify LSP-Troop C at 985-857-3680 or through LSP's website, or notify local law enforcement. Anyone with information can remain anonymous if they choose.

The case remains under investigation.

