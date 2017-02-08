Man arrested in connection to shooting, home invasion on W. Chimes St.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting and home invasion that happened back in December 2016.

According to the probable cause report, Kristopher Wild was arrested and charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, February 7.

Investigators believe Wild took part in the attempted robbery at a home located in the 1100 block of West Chimes St.

Investigators believe that Wild and a second unidentified subject entered the victim’s residence possibly to rob him. A struggle ensued between the victim and the unidentified suspect shot the victim.

The 29-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital and survived.

The investigation is ongoing.

