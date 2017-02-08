HAPPENING TODAY: Winter makes strong push into south Louisiana

Could it soon be easier to fire the Chief of Police in Baton Rouge? That may be the end game as a Metro Council committee begins to look at the city-parish plan.

And of course, that weather you’re walking out into. Cold and wet. Quite the change from yesterday morning. Steve Caparotta has a look at your Wednesday and the days to come. Is the word "snow" really being mentioned for Friday?

WEATHER:

Winter is making a strong entrance into South Louisiana with the potential for temperatures to stay below 50° for the next few days. Rain will also remain a possibility as the subtropical jet stream sends a series of disturbances our way. Look for a wet morning commute on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 40°s and rain will continue through the day as temperatures remain pretty steady. A similar setup is expected for Thursday although the rain intensity may let up a bit. Temperatures will once again by stuck in the 40°s. Friday morning gets interesting as models hint at the potential for a wintry mix before moisture exits. As is often the case, there are more questions than answers at this point, so stay tuned for updates through the week.

