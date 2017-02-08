HAPPENING TODAY: What will the Super Blue Blood Moon look like?

We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“More >>
Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Wednesday, January 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced.More >>
A ribbon cutting will be held to welcome a new student center at LSU. The grand opening ceremony for the new William A. Brookshire Military & Veterans Student Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.More >>
It's not every day the President of the United States recognizes someone by name, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night for one south Louisiana man, and his family could not be prouder.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Men forced their way into Ulises Valladares' home, tied him and his son up but kidnapped the father.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
If you are into space, the moon, and rare phoneme then you are in luck!More >>
