HAPPENING TODAY: What will the Super Blue Blood Moon look like?

Welcome to the Super Blue Blood Moon! Yep, it’s a thing. Our Liz Koh and Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes will be live this morning as the moon puts on a show for you. Have a look, just don’t do it while you’re driving please. Let’s not give Johnny Ahysen anything more to talk about in the First Alert Traffic Center. Click here for more

Send us your reaction pics of seeing the Super Blue Blood Moon

WEATHER:

It’s a cold, clear morning - lows in the low/mid 30°s; a light freeze for some neighborhoods, before warming up into the upper 50°s by lunchtime. So, enjoy another day of sunshine, light southerly winds and an afternoon high topping out in the mid/upper 60°s; overnight, partly cloudy and not nearly as cold - a low of 51° … tomorrow, increasing clouds, a few isolated afternoon showers; quite mild - a high in the lower 70°s!

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.