HAPPENING TODAY: Watching tropics closely; Sen. Cassidy joins us - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Watching tropics closely; Sen. Cassidy joins us to talk healthcare; Red Cross collects supplies for deploying troops

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • As you get going this morning, we’ll have the latest on what was Tropical Storm Harvey. Is it about to get going again? What’s left of the storm is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico and may pick up some more steam as it gets closer to the coast. Diane Deaton will have the latest on the track and what we might expect. Click here for more
  • Plus, Senator Bill Cassidy will join us in studio. He has plenty to talk about, including healthcare and a big veteran’s event planned for this week. Click here for more
  • And, Liz Koh will be live at the Red Cross as the organization looks to get supplies together for those serving in the military right now. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It’s good to have another quiet and relatively dry forecast for your midweek out-the-door; temperatures starting off in the “low” to mid 70°s! But later today, just like yesterday, get ready for areas rain - some possibly locally heavy - and a few storms, your high this afternoon in the lower 90s. Overnight, scattered showers may linger - a low of 74; tomorrow, continuing wet weather, especially during the afternoon hours, 50% - 60% coverage, a high of 90°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly