HAPPENING TODAY: Watching the Tropics - Irma, Katia, Jose; BRPD - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Watching the Tropics - Irma, Katia, Jose; BRPD heads to Texas with supplies for Harvey relief

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Irma, Katia, and Jose are all hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean right now. To call it an active season seems a severe understatement right now. We’ll bring you the very latest on all three as Irma powers closer to Florida. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh was live with a big donation delivery taking off this morning heading to the folks in Texas trying to recover after Hurricane Harvey. She’ll get you caught up.

WEATHER: 

  • Courtesy of yesterday’s cold front, it feels really good this morning - temperatures starting out in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s. And, the forecast just keeps getting better - today, enjoy plenty of September sunshine, light NE winds and high this afternoon of 81°. Overnight, clear and pleasantly cool - a low of 58°; tomorrow, looking forward to another beauty; sunny skies, a high of 82°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly