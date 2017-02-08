HAPPENING TODAY: Watching Louisiana Rivers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Watching Louisiana Rivers

Mississippi River Bridge (Source: WAFB) Mississippi River Bridge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

  • How high will the waters get? That is the question for many along the Mississippi River this morning. Click here for more
  • Plus, as potential flood waters move south, leaders in communities along the river, including Baton Rouge, are getting ready. We’ll give you a look at what’s being done. Click here for more
WEATHER:

  • A good looking Friday in March ahead - enjoy ONE more day of DRY and mild weather. Starting out with partly cloudy skies and it’s very chilly - lows in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s; on the way to a high in the lower 70°s; more sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Overnight, increasing clouds and not as cool - a low of 54° … tomorrow, it’s umbrella weather again; 70% coverage of rain and isolated storms … a "marginal risk" for severe weather during the late afternoon/evening, a high in the mid/upper 70°s.

