HAPPENING TODAY: Watching Louisiana Rivers

A good looking Friday in March ahead - enjoy ONE more day of DRY and mild weather. Starting out with partly cloudy skies and it’s very chilly - lows in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s; on the way to a high in the lower 70°s; more sunshine and breezy southerly winds. Overnight, increasing clouds and not as cool - a low of 54° … tomorrow, it’s umbrella weather again; 70% coverage of rain and isolated storms … a "marginal risk" for severe weather during the late afternoon/evening, a high in the mid/upper 70°s.