HAPPENING TODAY: Watching Irma; LSU ready for season opener; Spo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Watching Irma; LSU ready for season opener; Sportsline Friday Nite returns

QB Danny Etling and RB Derrius Guice (Source: WAFB) QB Danny Etling and RB Derrius Guice (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Harvey is moving out, but yes, many people are now talking about Irma. The big storm is now a category 3, but it’s still way out in the Atlantic. Nothing to worry about at the moment, but we’ll give you a look.
  • Plus, LSU football is ready to get after it tomorrow. We’ll give you a look ahead.
  • Speaking of football, Liz Koh will be live in St. Amant as the high school football season begins. There's nothing quite like those Friday night lights.

WEATHER: 

  • For the first time in several days, SE LA/SW MS “not” under any kind of “watch or warning”! In fact, it looks like a nice, quiet forecast to start the month of September … partly cloudy skies today, perhaps a spotty shower at best; light NW winds and a high of 86°. Overnight, a few clouds, mild - a low of 69° … and for the Labor Day Holiday weekend, BOTH Saturday and Sunday look GOOD, highs in the upper 80s; only minor rain chances - Labor Day Monday, an isolated shower possible, a high of 87°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly