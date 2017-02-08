HAPPENING TODAY: Watch for areas of fog - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Watch for areas of fog

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Calls to "Delete Your Facebook" are growing. What will you end up doing? Click here for more

And, how many people do you know in Lafayette? Start making some phone calls because somebody over there just won more than $50 million playing Powerball. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • It's certainly another mild late March morning - temperatures in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s - a bit warmer than normal for an early morning start this time of year! In addition, be alert for areas of patchy fog during your early drive; otherwise, look for a sun/cloud mix today - perhaps a few spotty showers by late afternoon, a high in the low/mid 80°s. Overnight, cloudy - isolated showers, a low of 65° ... tomorrow, more clouds and still warm; 20% coverage of showers, a high of 82°. A slow moving cold front will move into the area Thursday, triggering widespread showers/storms; as a result, one or two strong to possibly severe storms could be embedded within a slow-moving line. The exact timing Thursday is still unclear at this time, but it appears this will be during the second half of the day. Looking ahead, once this system moves through, we'll all enjoy a really nice payoff ... the weather approaching for Easter Sunday should be picture perfect ... a nice cool down will occur along with dry weather!

  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:00:42 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly