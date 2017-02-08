HAPPENING TODAY: VP Mike Pence visits BR; LSU baseball hits fiel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: VP Mike Pence visits BR; LSU baseball hits field in SEC Tournament

Vice President Mike Pence Vice President Mike Pence

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The Capital Area is getting ready for a big visit. Vice President Mike Pence is arriving this morning. Liz Koh will be live with a look at what’s being planned and where the VP is headed. Click here for more
  • Plus, LSU baseball gets set to hit the field later today at the SEC Tournament. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • A cold front moved through south Louisiana late Tuesday night/into early Wednesday morning, so a few strong and possibly one or two severe storms cannot be ruled out. However, once this front finally moves eastward, we'll briefly enjoy some cooler weather on Wednesday and drier conditions Thursday.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly