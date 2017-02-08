HAPPENING TODAY: VP Mike Pence visits BR; LSU baseball hits field in SEC Tournament

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman believes she has the key to help police crack a case after seeing an alleged burglary on social media. She has gotten law enforcement involved and is disgusted in how she may be linked to crime.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
