HAPPENING TODAY: Violent weekend leaves 2 dead

There is breaking news this morning. A suspect has been named in a deadly weekend shooting in Baton Rouge. Police have him in custody. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more

Plus, the weather will be getting a lot of attention this week. It's the last week of school for many kids ahead of a holiday weekend. Diane Deaton has a look at what’s to come. Click here for more

And, five lucky people get to pick their brand new cars this morning. Liz Koh is live with our winners of the "Driving the Future" campaign. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It’s a quiet Monday morning out-the-door. However, a more active weather pattern is expected throughout the next several days. Monday, expect a sun/cloud mix, scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon, with a 40% coverage and a high of 90°. Overnight, a few isolated showers will be possible, with a low in the lower 70°s. Tuesday, scattered rain will return, with 40% to 50% coverage and a high around 90°.

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

WAFB.com is your home for all things WAFB, news, weather, sports, traffic, investigative reports, and much more. Whether you're just starting your day or tracking a tropical system, WAFB.com has all the information you need.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.