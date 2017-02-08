HAPPENING TODAY: TS Nate churns in Caribbean, heads toward Gulf; - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: TS Nate churns in Caribbean, heads toward Gulf; 2 universities move forward on medical marijuana

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s all about Nate this morning. The tropical storm is still churning off the coast of Central America, headed towards the Yucatan. After that, it’s into the Gulf of Mexico headed towards Louisiana. We’ll give you a look at the latest track and check out the timing for the days to come. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live with the latest on LSU and Southern’s progress in the medical marijuana field.

WEATHER: 

  • Overall, a very nice autumn morning and a quiet day ahead - at least for the time being! Today, one more day of sunshine, light NE winds - a high in the upper 80°s. Overnight, partly cloudy - a few isolated showers, a low of 74 … tomorrow, with the approach of Tropical Storm Nate – likely to become Hurricane Nate - tropical storm conditions will be possible. Rain and storms likely - 70% coverage - a high of  85; Sunday, tropical storm conditions probable - some thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall, especially during the morning hours.
