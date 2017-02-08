HAPPENING TODAY: Trump set to deliver his first State of the Union address

Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday.More >>
Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday.More >>
The latest numbers from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office reveal 111 people died from a deadly overdose in 2017.More >>
The latest numbers from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office reveal 111 people died from a deadly overdose in 2017.More >>
Authorities say the man who died in a crash Monday in Marshall, Texas, was trying to escape from police.More >>
Authorities say the man who died in a crash Monday in Marshall, Texas, was trying to escape from police.More >>
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Casper Street.More >>
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Casper Street.More >>
The Government Street “road diet” plan is dealing with a bit of a delay in actually gaining ground.More >>
The Government Street “road diet” plan is dealing with a bit of a delay in actually gaining ground.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.More >>
Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>