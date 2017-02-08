HAPPENING TODAY: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey; 'holiday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey; 'holiday home trunk show that out-grew home'

Source: White House Source: White House

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The FBI is looking for a new director this morning. We’ll bring you the latest on President Trump’s big move to fire James Comey. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look at the Mid City Makers Market. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • The song remains the same in our forecast with warm and dry weather once again expected on Wednesday. We'll start out in the low 60°s and again see highs rebound into the mid 80°s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Changes begin to arrive by Thursday as cloud cover increases in advance of our next storm system.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly