HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking major Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria; Ascensio - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking major Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria; Ascension Parish gears up for hot air balloon festival

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Some are left to recover, while others are still bracing for its arrival. Hurricane Maria continues to chew up the Caribbean. We’ll give you a look at the path and where forecasters say the big storm is headed next. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will take you live to Ascension Parish as it gets ready for the big hot air balloon festival. Click here for more
  • And, we’ll help get you ready for a weekend full of football. The Tigers, Jags, and Saints could all use wins. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Today is “officially” the first day of fall, but don’t expect it to feel much different from the last day of “summer!” Be alert for the potential of patchy fog this morning; otherwise, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies today, only an isolated shower or two, light NE winds and a high in the lower 90°s. Overnight, a few clouds, along with spotty showers, a low of 71°; tomorrow, another familiar forecast - partly cloudy, 20% coverage of rain/storms, a high in the lower 90°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly