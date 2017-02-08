HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking major Cat. 3 Hurricane Maria; Ascension Parish gears up for hot air balloon festival

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
The official lineup for the Live After Five 2017 fall concert series.More >>
Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze is partnering with Brickyard South to throw a big party, TACOS & TEQUILA, presented by Tequila Avión.More >>
Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze is partnering with Brickyard South to throw a big party, TACOS & TEQUILA, presented by Tequila Avión.More >>
Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
Spokesperson Ernie Ballard confirmed Thursday night that some Greek activities will resume at LSU Sunday after a suspension was issued in the wake of the death of a fraternity pledge.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
Ware Shoals Police are investigating two separate cases they said involve the app, Whisper.More >>
Ware Shoals Police are investigating two separate cases they said involve the app, Whisper.More >>