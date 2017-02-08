HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking Irma; Hurricane Harvey relief efforts; Eat Fit BR campaign

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, September 5.More >>
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for two missing people. Officials said they are searching for Cora Garber, 7, and Juliana Brooks, 21.More >>
At 4 a.m., Irma was located at 16.6 North, 57.0 West, or about 320 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph and it was moving west at 14 mph.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
