HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking Harvey; BREC set to decide on zoo proposal

HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking Harvey; BREC set to decide on zoo prop - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Okay Harvey, what’s your plan? That’s the question on many minds this morning as the storm picks up strength in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Diane Deaton has the latest on the track and potential impact here in south Louisiana. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look ahead to a big decision. BREC is set to decide the future of the Baton Rouge Zoo after much public debate. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It’s a steamy summer morning - very little activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but showers/storms will increase later in the day. Rain coverage this afternoon stands at 50% - 60%; a high in the upper 80°/lower 90°s. Overnight, a few light scattered showers possible - a low of 74°; tomorrow, scattered showers and storms continue - 50% coverage, a high of 88°. Tropical Storm Harvey now in the Gulf of Mexico … moving to the N at 10 mph, highest sustained winds of 45 mph; still moving toward the Texas coast.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
