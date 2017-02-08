HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking extremely dangerous Cat. 5 Maria in th - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking extremely dangerous Cat. 5 Maria in the Caribbean; sexual assault allegations surface at BR private school

Hurricane Maria (Source: WAFB) Hurricane Maria (Source: WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Jose and Maria. Where are they now and what do they have planned? Jose continues to spin off the coast near the northeast corner of the US. But Maria is the one a lot of people are paying attention to now. The major storm has it’s sight set on parts of the Caribbean, but where could it track next? Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live as a private school in Baton Rouge deals with sexual assault allegations. She’ll get you caught up. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It’s another quiet late summer morning throughout SE LA/SW MS … temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s; watch for areas of patchy fog during the early commute. Later today, a few of us will need umbrellas - a 30% to 40% coverage of showers and storms; hot and steamy, a high in the lower 90°s. Overnight, a few scattered showers possible, a low of 72°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast … sun/cloud mix, 30% rain chance - humid, a high of 91°.
