HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking extremely dangerous Cat. 5 Maria in the Caribbean; sexual assault allegations surface at BR private school

Time is running out for those concerned over a potential Baton Rouge subdivision to have their voices heard.More >>
Once a month, the soccer fields at Independence Park are filled with dozens of kids learning how to play soccer. They’re divided into groups, color coordinated with bright mesh jerseys. Each group is taught a skill at one of several stations, led by volunteers and members of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club.More >>
The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is investigating allegations of sexual assault between an employee and a former student after it was recently brought to their attention.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
