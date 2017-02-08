HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking Don; Uniform for Kids drive underway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Tracking Don; Uniform for Kids drive underway

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • So, about Tropical Storm Don?? It doesn’t look like he’ll be much of a threat for us and he’s still a ways out there. Just to make you feel a bit better about it, Jeff Morrow will give you a look. Click here for more
  • Plus, the Saints have released their training camp schedule. It’s in Metairie this year, but you’ll need tickets. Click here for more
  • And, Liz Koh will be live with our big Uniforms for Kids drive. It's hard to believe it’s getting to that point already. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • We'll continue to dodge showers and t-storms through the work week into next weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms have become the norm and the local weather pattern won't change much over the next several days. Highs will top out in the low 90°s each afternoon. A few spots could see some heavy rain from storms that develop. Slightly less coverage of t-showers will be possible to end the week as high pressure tries to move into the area. Tropical Storm Don has formed and will be moving into the eastern Caribbean later today. Don is forecast to remain a tropical storm for the next couple of days before weakening into a remnant area of low pressure as it moves into the western Caribbean. Another tropical wave over the open Atlantic has been given a medium chance for development over the next five days.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

