HAPPENING TODAY: Threat of icy weather prompts school, office closures

It’s all about the cold this morning and the next few days, in fact. A number of school districts have already canceled classes and more may follow. We’ll update you all morning long. In fact, Liz Koh will be live this morning for the very latest on the closures and the precautions we should all be taking. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It is definitely a return to extreme winter weather for SE LA and SW MS - a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has now been issued for our immediate area; in effect from noon until midnight. A HARD FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at 6 p.m. and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY will go into effect at 9 p.m. … cloudy and cold today, a "chance" for a light wintry mix this afternoon through the evening hours - temperatures staying basically in the 30°s. Overnight, bitterly cold - a low in the upper teens, with WIND CHILLS 10° - 15°; tomorrow, sunny but still VERY cold; northerly winds up to 15 mph; a high in the mid/upper 30°s.

