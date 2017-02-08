HAPPENING TODAY: Thousands of kids head back to school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Thousands of kids head back to school

St. Amant High School on its first day of school before the flooding (Source: WAFB) St. Amant High School on its first day of school before the flooding (Source: WAFB)

  • Okay, wake them up and get them going. That school bell is about to ring for thousands of kids in our area today. Among the big districts heading back today include East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension. Liz Koh will be live from St. Amant Primary with a look as the hallways start to fill up. Click here for more     SEND US YOUR BACK-TO-SCHOOL PHOTOS

WEATHER: 

  • Be extra alert this morning - it’s back to school for lots of youngsters. No umbrellas needed for the early bus stop, but on the way home, it will be a different story! FIRST ALERT Doppler radar will see increasing activity starting around lunchtime - a 60% coverage of showers/storms during the afternoon, a high in the upper 80°. Overnight, a few isolated showers possible, a low in the mid 70°s; and tomorrow, rain is still in our forecast - still a 60% coverage - a high of 89°.
