HAPPENING TODAY: Thanksgiving Eve means busiest travel day of the year

It's the busiest travel day of the year. You guys be careful out there. Johnny Ahysen will give you a look at how things are shaping up. Click here for more

Flight Radar

One group that does turkey up right for the community is St. Vincent de Paul. Liz Koh is live with volunteers this morning as they get ready for a very big day. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It’s a mild start to the day before Thanksgiving - what little rain that fell last night and early this morning has all but ended on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. We’ll start off with partly cloudy skies - then clearing, more sunshine this afternoon; light northerly winds and high in the mid 60°s. Overnight, clear and turning much colder - a low dropping to 35°; Thanksgiving Day will be a beauty - sunny skies and quite chilly - a high of only 60°.

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.