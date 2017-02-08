HAPPENING TODAY: Temps remain below normal; blood donations need - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Temps remain below normal; blood donations needed for holiday weekend

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • After a brilliant Tuesday, weather-wise, what can we expect today? More cool temps or will summer in the South return. Diane Deaton will have details for you. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look at a big push from Our Lady of the Lake to get blood donations. The need is always great, especially with a holiday weekend approaching. Click here for more
  • And, the LSU baseball team had a big night at the SEC Tournament. We’ll give you a look. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Thursday will be another somewhat unusual late-May day, with temperatures remaining below normal. Look for a refreshing morning start in the mid 50°s followed by afternoon highs rebounding into the mid 80°s under sunny skies. However, a rapid warm-up will commence on Friday and continue into the weekend as our winds shift to the south.
