HAPPENING TODAY: Temps remain below normal; blood donations needed for holiday weekend

Calling 911 is not something you WANT to do, because those numbers only get dialed when it's a life or death situation - at least that's how it's supposed to work.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 25.More >>
Two days after the deadly attack at a concert in Manchester, England, a Baton Rouge woman who was at the concert is recounting the events of the tragic night.More >>
With a party-line vote, a Senate panel killed a bill Wednesday increasing the minimum wage in Louisiana.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
