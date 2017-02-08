HAPPENING TODAY: Supt. talks about future plans for EBR schools - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Supt. talks about future plans for EBR schools

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

What’s the future for public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish? Superintendent Warren Drake is set to talk about plans and ideas for the future a little later today. Liz Koh is live with a look ahead.

  • It’s a nice, quiet and chilly out-the-door on this Tuesday morning - temperatures largely in the low/mid 40°s - some 15° to 20° cooler than just 24 hours ago. Today, enjoy plenty of January sunshine, light NW winds and an afternoon high where is "should" be this time of year - 63°. Overnight, mostly clear and cold - a low dropping into the mid/upper 30°s - tomorrow, looking good; another sunny winter day, a high of 60°.
