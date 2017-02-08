HAPPENING TODAY: Students return to flood-damaged school still b - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Students return to flood-damaged school still being repaired; Franklin downgraded after second landfall

Glen Oaks High School (Source: WAFB) Glen Oaks High School (Source: WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Say hello and goodbye to Hurricane Franklin. The first hurricane of the season ran into Mexico and was quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge. It’s back to it for another school year, back to it after a flood that did some real damage. SEND US YOUR BACK-TO-SCHOOL PHOTOS

WEATHER: 

  • A few areas of light rain during the past few hours won’t make much an impact on the early morning bus stop - but again, later today, we’re looking at yet more wet weather. A sun/cloud mix this morning - increasing clouds and rainfall this afternoon; a 60% coverage, a high of 89°. Overnight, light southerly winds - a few scattered showers, a low of 75°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast as we wrap up the week - rain/storms are likely - a high of 90.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
