HAPPENING TODAY: String of car break-ins investigated; LSU gets huge addition to PMAC; groups help kids get ready for back-to-school

Zachary Police Department (Source: WAFB) Zachary Police Department (Source: WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  Lock your cars! That request is coming from the Zachary Police Department most recently. But it goes for all of us everywhere. We'll give you a look at what Zachary PD is investigating right now.
  Plus, what is being built inside the PMAC at LSU? It's only one of the largest center hanging videoboards around. No big deal. We'll give you a look.
  And, Liz Koh will be live with a big back-to-school event happening in East Baton Rouge Parish this weekend.

WEATHER: 

  • Thursday has now taken the crown for the hottest day of 2017 with a high that climbed all the way to 97° in Baton Rouge. We may not quite hit the upper 90°s today, but it will be another hot one with highs in the mid 90°s and slightly better rain chances at 30% - 40%. Most rains will diminish this evening with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance of showers overnight. Saturday morning lows will bottom out in the mid 70°s. As promised, rain chances will climb into the weekend. Look for a 50% chance of showers and t-storms on Saturday rising to 60% by Sunday. Increased cloud cover and rainfall should keep highs a bit closer to 90° through the weekend.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  WEATHER
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

